Kerr earns his 600th win, and Golden State hands the Wizards their 12th loss in a row, 125-117

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, De'Anthony Melton added 27 and the Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-117 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night, earning coach Steve Kerr his 600th career victory.

Golden State is without Stephen Curry (right knee) and Jimmy Butler (torn right ACL), and Seth Curry (left groin) and Al Horford (left calf strain) were also out Monday. The Warriors are almost assured of ending up in the play-in round in the Western Conference, but it matters where among that foursome you finish, and they were able to end their skid against the lowly Wizards.

Washington has dropped 12 in a row, but the Wizards still haven't taken over last place in the East because Indiana has lost 13 straight.

The Warriors rested Draymond Green, Porzingis and Melton in Sunday's loss at New York, and those three were able to help them on the second night of this back-to-back. Golden State led by 17 in the second quarter before the Wizards fought back to within two. It was 64-57 at the half.

Golden State led by 15 early in the fourth before the Wizards made one more push. They could draw no closer than five.

Trae Young scored 21 points in 21 minutes for Washington.

Washington's Bub Carrington received his second technical foul with 5:10 remaining in the third and was ejected.

The state of both these teams was apparent in the first quarter, when Golden State's Pat Spencer dropped a blind bounce pass behind him, with Washington's Jamir Watkins the only player there. Watkins took the ball and went the other way before flipping a blind backward pass of his own — which went right back to Spencer.

Warriors: At Boston on Wednesday night.

Wizards: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.