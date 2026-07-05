Kerr Kriisa arrest: Former West Virginia, Kentucky player detained by FBI in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

The FBI has arrested former college basketball guard Kerr Kriisa in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme. The 25-year-old, who played at Kentucky, West Virginia, Arizona, and Cincinnati, is being extradited to West Virginia, according to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio. Few details about the specific allegations have been released so far.

Limited details emerge in Kerr Kriisa fraud investigation Reports indicate the scheme dates back to Kerr Kriisa’s time with the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 2023-24 season. Authorities have not shared the exact nature of the charges or how deeply Kriisa was involved. What is known is that the case involves significant financial allegations and has now reached the point of an arrest and extradition.

The lack of immediate information has left fans and observers waiting for more clarity from West Virginia officials. As the legal process continues, additional facts are expected to surface in the coming days or weeks.

Following Kerr Kriisa’s college career path Kerr Kriisa grew up in Estonia and developed his game overseas with stints in Lithuania and Germany. He arrived in the United States and joined the Arizona Wildcats, where he spent three seasons from 2020 to 2023. During that period, he steadily increased his scoring average each year and earned a regular role in the backcourt.

He later transferred to West Virginia for the 2023-24 campaign. There he posted a career-high 11 points per game, though his season included a nine-game suspension for receiving impermissible benefits while at Arizona. After one year in Morgantown, Kriisa continued his journey at Kentucky in 2024-25 and then spent the 2025-26 season at Cincinnati.

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Career statistics from 127 games Across 127 college games, including 106 starts, Kerr Kriisa finished with averages of 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 28.1 minutes per game. Those numbers reflect a guard who could score, facilitate, and contribute on both ends of the floor. His ability to adapt across different conferences and coaching staffs stood out during his well-travelled career.

Unfolding story and what comes next The arrest comes shortly after Kerr Kriisa was announced as a participant for “La Familia,” Kentucky’s team in The Basketball Tournament. That summer event gives former college players a chance to compete for a large prize. It remains unclear how the legal matter will affect his involvement or any future plans.