Kevin Denkeys early goal sends FC Cincinnati past TFC

Kevin Denkey scored in 18th minute, lifting FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 road win over Toronto FC on Wednesday.

Denkey showed some craftiness and fancy footwork in the center of the box and wound up putting the ball in the top left corner of the net.

Cincinnati (9-3-1, 28 points) is now in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference after completing a regular-season sweep of Toronto. Coach Pat Noonan remains undefeated (7-0-1) against Toronto FC in his Cincinnati tenure.

Playing in its first MLS midweek match of the season, Cincinnati found its offensive rhythm as the first half progressed. Cincinnati won the time of possession and outshot Toronto 7-4 before halftime.

Meanwhile, the FC Cincinnati defense held Toronto FC in check. Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano faced only one shot in the first half.

Toronto (2-7-4, 10 points) struggled all night to get into a rhythm. The hosts attempted just nine shots to Cincinnati's 15. Toronto FC missed out on a rare chance to win consecutive matches, something they still have not done this season.

The combination of Cincinnati's assertiveness on offense and tight-knit defense kept Toronto at bay all night. Cincinnati defender DeAndre Yedlin had a right-footed shot and forward Yuya Kubo had two right-footed attempts to keep the pressure in the second half.

Sean Johnson made six saves to keep Toronto within a goal. Celentano had three saves in the win.

Cincinnati forward Kei Kamara, signed by the team earlier this week, came on as a substitute in the 85th minute.

FC Cincinnati heads to Columbus for the Hell is Real Derby on Saturday night, while Toronto FC visits to CF Montreal on Saturday afternoon.