Rohit Sharma , vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-overs game, is among four athletes chosen for the country’s highest sporting honour – Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis star Manika Batra and para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu are the other three sportspeople who have been selected for the Khel Ratna Award by the Sports Awards Committee on Tuesday.

This is the second time when four athletes have been finalised for the Khel Ratna award. A selection panel met on Tuesday for deciding the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna and other national sports awards. The committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh, met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters.

The Indian vice captain for limited overs has been selected for his accomplishments for the national cricket team. Rohit Sharma will be the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli to be conferred with the Khel Ratna.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been rewarded for her gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games besides a bronze in the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Para athlete Thangavelu was recommended for his gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the T42 high jump category.

Table tennis star Manika was recommended for her remarkable performance in 2018. She also won the Commonwealth Games hold medal and Asian Games bronze in women's singles in 2018.

In 2016, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar were awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for their stupendous performance at the Rio Olympics. Shooter Jitu Rai was the fourth athlete to get the award.

