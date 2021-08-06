Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: PM Modi

PM Modi took to Twitter to make the announcement.He tweeted,"I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind!"

