After controversy erupted over Indian shooter and double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker not being shortlisted for the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the 22-year-old pistol ace said her aim was to perform for the country and it would not matter whether she got an award or not.

Her name was not shortlisted for the prestigious award despite applying for it.

In a post on social media platform X, Manu wrote: "Regarding the ongoing issue with my nomination for the prestigious Khel Ratna award, I would like to state that as an athlete, my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal."

"I believe there has been a lapse, possibly on my part, while filing for the nomination, which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award, I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. I kindly request everyone not to speculate on this matter," she added.

At Paris Olympics 2024 held in August, Bhaker became India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events.

Meanwhile, in a damage control exercise, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) said the list of awardees is yet to be finalised.

Ace shooter's father disappointed Earlier, Manu’s father had expressed his disappointment over her name not included in the award list.

"The government must recognise her efforts. I spoke to Manu, and she was disheartened by all this. She told me, 'I shouldn't have gone to the Olympics and won medals for the country. In fact, I shouldn't have become a sportsperson'," Manu's father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, told The Times of India.