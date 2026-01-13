Khelo India Beach Games 2026: How tug-of-war redefined farmer’s son Akshay Patil’s life and career

Kolhapur’s Akshay Patil has spent nearly two decades muscling his way through adversity and sweating it out in the tug-of-war arena. His efforts did not go waste. Patil’s career is a classic example of how sport can transform lives.

Born in a small farming family, Patil’s sporting journey began during his school days when he appeared in district tug-of-war trials. Selection meant his school would waive off his ₹1,200 annual tuition fee. Patil was successful and that was a turning point in the life.

“I am associated with tug-of-war since my fifth standard. When the school waived off my tuition fees, it was a big relief to my family,” said 29-year-old Patil, the assistant coach of the Maharashtra team at the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2026 in Diu.

Years of perseverance paid off in 2021 when his commitment to tug-of-war earned him direct recruitment under the sports quota as a sorting assistant in the Postal Department. Though initially posted away from home, a subsequent transfer back to his hometown brought stability not just to Patil’s career, but to his family.

The impact was immediate and profound. Patil was able to arrange for his only sister’s marriage the following year and invest in cattle to help his ageing parents set up a small dairy business.

“My parents have worked tirelessly in the fields all their lives, and now I want them to rest. The job also helped me arrange my sister’s marriage smoothly, and today I can say I am settled in life, free from financial insecurity,” said Patil, who won a silver in the 2012 junior World Cup in Chennai.

A product of a government school system, Patil continued his education while competing in several state and national level tournaments. “Even after joining service, I never stopped practising. Before that, I had already played district and state-level competitions and participated in various national level competitions,” he added.

Akshay Patil credits Madhavi Patil Patil, who boasts of two golds, four silvers and three bronze medals in the senior nationals held between 2011 and 2022, credited the constant support from former weightlifter-turned-tug-of-war athlete Madhavi Patil, who was once a part of the national weightlifting camp for the 1996 Centennia Olympics in Atlanta, US.

In 2000, Madhavi quit weightlifting for a career in tug-of-war, and soon became the All India Inter-University champion for four consecutive years before representing India at the Asian Tug-of-War Championship in 2004.

Now serving as a physical education teacher and a coach, Madhavi is preparing the next generation of athletes as tug-of-war, initially a part of the Olympic movement till 1908, is eyeing readmission into the Summer Games.

Akshay Patil praises Khelo India initiative Praising the Khelo India initiative, Madhavi said that the sport’s inclusion in the Khelo India Beach Games for two consecutive editions, has attracted youngsters from across the country to take up the traditional sport professionally. She hopes tug-of-war will become a medal sport in KIBG next season.

