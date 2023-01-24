Khelo India Youth Games to have Dream Sports as partner1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:23 PM IST
The 2022 edition will held from the end of the month to around mid-February across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh, and will host over 6000 young athletes.
Dream Sports, a sports technology company has announced that it has extended its partnership with Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). This is the second year of association of Dream Sports as the event’s co-sponsor.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×