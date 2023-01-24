Dream Sports, a sports technology company has announced that it has extended its partnership with Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). This is the second year of association of Dream Sports as the event’s co-sponsor.

The event is a flagship initiative launched in 2018 by the government along with the Sports Authority of India. Its 2022 edition will held from the end of the month to around mid-February across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh, and will host over 6000 young athletes.

Bhavit Sheth, cofounder and chief operating officer of the firm said, “Through this partnership, we hope to continue to work towards our common goal of nurturing India’s sports ecosystem and encourage our budding athletes to pursue sports."

A spokesperson of the Sports Authority of India said, “The mission of the ‘Khelo India Youth Games’ is to provide talented and able young athletes with a platform to build their career in sports. The Sports Authority of India welcomes them as partners."

Khelo India Youth Games is one of the largest and prominent sporting events of India. It aims to promote sports at the grassroots and further strengthen the country’s culture of sports by reaching out to the youth. The tournament plays a key role for athletes as a stepping stone to perform bigger and better, and bring laurels to India on International sports platforms.

In November 2021, DreamSports raised $840 million at a valuation of $8 billion from Falcon Edge, DST and also saw participation from TPG and Footpath Ventures. It has brands such as Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, FanCode, a digital sports company, Dream Capital, a CVC and M&A arm and DreamSetGo, a sports experiences platform.