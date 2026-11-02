Kimi Antonelli becomes F1's youngest champion: 5 unknown facts about first Italian Formula 1 world champ since 1953

Kimi Antonelli etched his name into history books on Sunday after the Italian secured a third-place finish at the Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. In the process, Antonelli became the youngest Formula 1 (F1) champion at 20 years and 68 days old.
Antonelli is currently at 380 points, 119 points clear of Dutch Verstappen, who finished second in the 2026 Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and took a close second place -- after clashing with teammate Charles Leclerc.
The previous youngest champion was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who took the first of his four with Red Bull at 23 years and 134 days in 2010. The last Italian champion was Alberto Ascari, 73 years earlier.
Antonelli is also the first driver born in 21st century to have won the F1 world championship. Mercedes have 630 points in the constructors standings to Ferrari's 504 and could clinch that title in Brazil next weekend.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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