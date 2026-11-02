Kimi Antonelli becomes F1's youngest champion: 5 unknown facts about first Italian Formula 1 world champ since 1953

Kimi Antonelli etched his name into history books on Sunday after the Italian secured a third-place finish at the Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. In the process, Antonelli became the youngest Formula 1 (F1) champion at 20 years and 68 days old.
Antonelli is currently at 380 points, 119 points clear of Dutch Verstappen, who finished second in the 2026 Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and took a close second place -- after clashing with teammate Charles Leclerc.
The previous youngest champion was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who took the first of his four with Red Bull at 23 years and 134 days in 2010. The last Italian champion was Alberto Ascari, 73 years earlier.
Antonelli is also the first driver born in 21st century to have won the F1 world championship. Mercedes have 630 points in the constructors standings to Ferrari's 504 and could clinch that title in Brazil next weekend.