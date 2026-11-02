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Kimi Antonelli becomes F1's youngest champion: 5 unknown facts about first Italian Formula 1 world champ since 1953

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days when he finished third for Mercedes at Mexico City Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Nov 2026, 01:54 PM IST
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Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning the world championship title at the end of the Mexico City F1 Grand Prix.
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates winning the world championship title at the end of the Mexico City F1 Grand Prix.(AFP)
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Kimi Antonelli etched his name into history books on Sunday after the Italian secured a third-place finish at the Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. In the process, Antonelli became the youngest Formula 1 (F1) champion at 20 years and 68 days old.

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Antonelli is currently at 380 points, 119 points clear of Dutch Verstappen, who finished second in the 2026 Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and took a close second place -- after clashing with teammate Charles Leclerc.

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The previous youngest champion was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who took the first of his four with Red Bull at 23 years and 134 days in 2010. The last Italian champion was Alberto Ascari, 73 years earlier.

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Antonelli is also the first driver born in 21st century to have won the F1 world championship. Mercedes have 630 points in the constructors standings to Ferrari's 504 and could clinch that title in Brazil next weekend.

5 unknown facts about Kimi Antonelli

  • Born on 2006, Kimi's father is Marco Antonelli, who is a former racing driver and runs a own motorsport team known as ‘Antonelli Motorsport.’ But a lot of people confuse Kimi with Kimi Raikkonen. Truth be told, Kimi is his middle name by birth. His full name is Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Kimi started karting with his father's team at the age of seven.
  • Kimi's major breakthrough came around the age of 12 in 2019 when Mercedes signed him in their junior programme success in karting at a teenager. he made his single seater debut in 2021, when Kimi competed in the Italian F4 and Formula 4 UAE Championship Trophy Round.

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  • After achieving success with no.12 at the FRECA title in 2023 and two FP1 sessions at Monza and Mexico in 2024, Kimi retained his number for thr 2025 season and beyond. In fact, Kimi became the first F1 driver with no.12 to win a championship since the late Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna did so with his first for McLaren in 1988. In fact, Senna is also an idol for Kimi and will be wearing a special tribute helmet at Brazilian GP next.
  • When Kimi lined up in at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, where he finished second in March, Kimi became the third-youngest driver to start a F1 GP, behind Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll. In the process, Kimi also became the 85th Italian driver to start an F1 Grand Prix in Australia, and the first since Antonio Giovinazzi at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

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  • Kimi's first Grand Prix win in Shanghai came in grandest style as he claimed a F1 hat-trick (pole, fastest lap and the win) en route to his maiden GP triumph. In doing so Kimi joined an exclusive list, that included Giuseppe "Nino" Farina, Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, Phil Hill, Jochen Rindt, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, Ayrton Senna and David Coulthard.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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