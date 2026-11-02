Kimi Antonelli becomes F1's youngest champion: 5 unknown facts about first Italian Formula 1 world champ since 1953

Kimi Antonelli etched his name into history books on Sunday after the Italian secured a third-place finish at the Mercedes in a red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. In the process, Antonelli became the youngest Formula 1 (F1) champion at 20 years and 68 days old.

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Antonelli is currently at 380 points, 119 points clear of Dutch Verstappen, who finished second in the 2026 Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and took a close second place -- after clashing with teammate Charles Leclerc.

Also Read | F1 2026: Kimi Antonelli clinches Japanese GP to secure second straight win

The previous youngest champion was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who took the first of his four with Red Bull at 23 years and 134 days in 2010. The last Italian champion was Alberto Ascari, 73 years earlier.

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Antonelli is also the first driver born in 21st century to have won the F1 world championship. Mercedes have 630 points in the constructors standings to Ferrari's 504 and could clinch that title in Brazil next weekend.

5 unknown facts about Kimi Antonelli Born on 2006, Kimi's father is Marco Antonelli, who is a former racing driver and runs a own motorsport team known as ‘Antonelli Motorsport.’ But a lot of people confuse Kimi with Kimi Raikkonen. Truth be told, Kimi is his middle name by birth. His full name is Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Kimi started karting with his father's team at the age of seven.

Kimi's major breakthrough came around the age of 12 in 2019 when Mercedes signed him in their junior programme success in karting at a teenager. he made his single seater debut in 2021, when Kimi competed in the Italian F4 and Formula 4 UAE Championship Trophy Round.

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After achieving success with no.12 at the FRECA title in 2023 and two FP1 sessions at Monza and Mexico in 2024, Kimi retained his number for thr 2025 season and beyond. In fact, Kimi became the first F1 driver with no.12 to win a championship since the late Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna did so with his first for McLaren in 1988. In fact, Senna is also an idol for Kimi and will be wearing a special tribute helmet at Brazilian GP next.

When Kimi lined up in at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, where he finished second in March, Kimi became the third-youngest driver to start a F1 GP, behind Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll. In the process, Kimi also became the 85th Italian driver to start an F1 Grand Prix in Australia, and the first since Antonio Giovinazzi at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

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Kimi's first Grand Prix win in Shanghai came in grandest style as he claimed a F1 hat-trick (pole, fastest lap and the win) en route to his maiden GP triumph. In doing so Kimi joined an exclusive list, that included Giuseppe "Nino" Farina, Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, Phil Hill, Jochen Rindt, Niki Lauda, Nelson Piquet, Ayrton Senna and David Coulthard.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in