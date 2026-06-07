Kimi Antonelli wins chaotic Monaco Grand Prix 2026; pips Lewis Hamilton to extend F1 Drivers' Championship lead

Kimi Antonelli kept his cool in a dramatic Monaco Grand Prix to claim victory and stretch his lead in the Drivers' Championship. The Mercedes driver finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar after a race that saw seven drivers fail to make it to the chequered flag. Multiple incidents and strategic opportunities under Safety Car conditions shaped the outcome on the tight Monaco streets.

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Max Verstappen hit by early disaster Max Verstappen's race ended almost before it began. At the start, his Red Bull suffered what looked like an anti-stall issue, sending him tumbling down the order. He became the first retirement of the day after heading straight back to the pits. This early exit opened the door for others but left the championship contender with nothing.

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Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen reacts after taking the car back to the garage as he withdraws from the race during Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco.

Kimi Antonelli controls race as Lando Norris exits Kimi Antonelli maintained his lead from lights out and gradually built a gap over the Ferrari pair of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. McLaren's Lando Norris, however, encountered power problems and retired without scoring points for the first time this season. Valtteri Bottas also went out with brake issues that had troubled his car all weekend. Antonelli looked in control until the closing stages brought fresh drama.

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Stroll crash brings a Safety Car before Charles Leclerc red flag Lance Stroll crashed at the final corner with about 20 laps left, deploying the Safety Car. This allowed many teams to pit for fresh tyres or serve penalties without dropping much time. The restart lasted only briefly. Charles Leclerc then crashed in a similar fashion at the same spot. Officials stopped the race to inspect damage to the track surface at that section.

Isack Hadjar takes maiden podium as penalties drop gasly The interruptions helped Isack Hadjar secure his first podium for Red Bull. Pierre Gasly had been ahead on track but dropped to seventh after two five-second penalties. Oscar Piastri came home fourth, Liam Lawson fifth and Arvid Lindblad sixth for Racing Bulls. Alex Albon scored eighth for Williams, with Esteban Ocon ninth.

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F1 Standings

Sergio Perez delivers Cadillac's first F1 points Sergio Perez brought Cadillac their maiden points by finishing tenth, though he faces a post-race investigation for a false start. Fernando Alonso missed the points in 11th, ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto and penalised George Russell. Nico Hulkenberg was 14th and Franco Colapinto last among finishers.

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Carlos Sainz and other retirements Carlos Sainz was caught in incidents after the restart involving Hulkenberg and Colapinto, joining Ollie Bearman on the list of retirees alongside Verstappen, Norris, Bottas, Stroll and Leclerc.

Antonelli's smart driving in the face of chaos has given him a stronger grip on the title race. The result shows why he is emerging as a top contender in the 2026 season.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.