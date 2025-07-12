King Charles serves up change: Buckingham Palace tennis dress code ends after 106 years

King Charles has scrapped Buckingham Palace’s strict all-white dress code for its private tennis court, ending a 106-year tradition started by his great-grandfather King George V in 1919. Players at the historic "Windsor Court" must now only wear white as a "preferable" choice, no longer “essential”, marking a major shift toward a more relaxed royal atmosphere.
The rule mirrored Wimbledon’s famous dress code, which began in 1877 to hide sweat stains in Victorian times. While Wimbledon still mostly enforces whites, the palace court, used by legends like Björn Borg and John McEnroe, now welcomes colors.
The change aligns with Princess Catherine’s deep love for tennis. As Wimbledon’s patron, she presents the trophies finals and trains with Roger Federer, who even gave Prince George lessons.
Though Charles prefers polo over tennis, he’s modernizing the spaces his family uses: the court now opens to staff and guests of all levels, not just royals. This follows other relaxed moments, like when King Charles smiled at a couple filming a dance in the palace, a once-unthinkable breach of protocol.
Charles’s rule-scrapping is part of broader cost-cutting efforts. Beyond cooling the palace pool to save energy, he’s reducing royal travel expenses and staff perks. His team confirmed the tennis court refurbishment addresses safety issues, with workers filling cracks that tripped players, according to earlier reports.
As one aide noted: “The boss wants efficiency, no more outdated traditions just for tradition’s sake”. With Wimbledon ongoing, all eyes are now on whether Princess Kate will debut colorful attire at the palace games.