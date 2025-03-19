Kings C Domantas Sabonis (ankle) ailing again

Sacramento Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis injured his right ankle during Monday night's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies and could be in jeopardy of missing some games.

At a minimum, the Kings will list Sabonis' availability for Wednesday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at some point on Tuesday.

Sabonis recently missed six games with a hamstring injury. The 132-122 victory over Memphis was his second game back.

Monday wasn't an easy night for Sabonis as he initially exited less than three minutes into the game with blood spilling down his face and a cut over his left eye. He suffered the cut slamming into the back of Grizzlies forward Luke Kennard's head.

Sabonis returned in the third quarter but rolled the ankle and departed for good. He played just 12 minutes and had six points and four assists.

"I'm always concerned when my teammate's not on the court, man," Kings guard Malik Monk said. "I really didn't see the play till I looked up, but it looked pretty bad. But Doman is strong; he'll probably be back sooner than we think."

One possibly telling connection is that the Kings signed forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Taylor was playing for the team's G League club in Stockton and averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28 games.

Taylor played in 95 games over the previous three seasons with the Indiana Pacers (2021-23) and Chicago Bulls (2023-24). He owns career averages of 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Sacramento (34-33) resides in ninth place in the Western Conference and currently holds a play-in position.