KL Rahul invests in PlayBlue, joins as brand ambassador; What role will the Indian star cricketer play?

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has joined a new multi-brand sports retailer PlayBlue on Thursday as an investor and a brand ambassador. The development came in days before PlayBlue's store & app launch on Saturday (November 14). As an investor, Rahul became a stakeholder in PlayBlue’s growth journey, while his role as brand ambassador will see him represent the brand across campaigns and consumer-facing initiatives.

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Founded by Satyam Trivedi and Jayam Vora, PlayBlue aims to make sports more accessible through curated product assortments, expert guidance, interactive in-store experiences and community-led initiatives. It aims to become the multi-brand sports retail destination bringing together international and homegrown brands across apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, accessories, recovery and wellness.

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Riding on the wave of strong investor sentiment, PlayBlue will launch its 20,000 sq ft flagship store in Bengaluru, alongside its digital app. Spread across three retail floors, a cafe level and a rooftop terrace, the store will bring together 75+ sports and lifestyle brands across apparel, footwear, equipment, accessories, recovery products and sports nutrition, catering to everyone from beginners to experienced athletes.

What did KL Rahul say? Speaking about his association with PlayBlue, Rahul addressed the issues faced by the athletes when it comes to selection of right training gear. “For any athlete, the right equipment and preparation matter the most. Whether it’s finding the right bat, the right pair of shoes or the right training gear, these things can make a real difference to how you play and perform," Rahul said in a statement.

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“What I like about PlayBlue is its vision of making quality sports products more accessible while building a stronger sporting culture. PlayBlue is creating a space that makes that journey easier and more exciting. I’m happy to come on board as an investor and brand ambassador, and excited to be part of what they’re building,” he added.

"Having worked closely with KL Rahul over the years in the IPL, partnering with him for a third time at PlayBlue is truly special. He is one of the most versatile and accomplished cricketers India has ever seen, and that versatility, along with his effortless style on and off the field, is exactly what PlayBlue stands for. We're proud to have him with us as both ambassador and investor," said Satyam Trivedi, Co-founder, PlayBlue.

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"India has world-class athletes and a fast-growing base of serious amateurs, but buying sport here hasn't kept up with them," said Jayam Vora, Co-Founder of PlayBlue. "We're building the store we wanted to walk into ourselves. Having KL Rahul on board as both an investor and our ambassador gives us a partner who knows what the right gear means to someone who plays."

What will PlayBlue offer? Built around the evolving needs of India’s sporting community, PlayBlue will aim to address a fragmented retail landscape where consumers often navigate multiple stores and online platforms to find the right equipment. The brand aims to bring product discovery, expert guidance, equipment testing and digital convenience into a single, integrated ecosystem.

Moving beyond conventional retail, PlayBlue will incorporate interactive experiences such as gait analysis, treadmill-based footwear testing and cricket bat sensors to help customers make informed purchase decisions. Additional services include racquet stringing, bat knocking and cycle servicing, creating a more comprehensive sporting retail experience.

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The rooftop, The Playground, features a full-sized pickleball court, one-on-one futsal turf and a cricket net with a bowling machine. The space will also host community classes, recovery sessions and sports club events. Play Cafe x Kenko, the in-house café and nutrition space, further brings together food, wellness and community.

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