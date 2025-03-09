Team India’s wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul delivered a candid and humorous post-match interview after guiding the team to a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 34 off 33 balls, played a crucial role in ensuring India successfully chased down 252 to secure their third Champions Trophy title.

Rahul’s lighthearted yet honest take on pressure Speaking about the tense chase, KL Rahul admitted to feeling the pressure but emphasized the importance of staying composed. “Not sure I can say this on air, but I was s**** myself. As confident as I could be that I could get over the line.” Keeping composure is all that matters, happy to have done it this time. I've batted in times like this in three out of the five games,” said Rahul.

India Vs New Zealand FINAL LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Acknowledging India’s mental toughness Rahul highlighted the immense pressure Indian cricketers face from a young age, crediting the team’s resilience and skill for their continued success. Rahul stated, “Hard to put in words, but the team has pure skill. The way we've all had to play cricket growing up, we faced pressure from the time we became professional cricketers.” The BCCI have groomed all of them, and we've been challenging ourselves to get better.”

Rahul’s crucial role in India’s historic win With India facing a mini-collapse after being 183/3, Rahul, alongside Hardik Pandya (18 off 12) and Ravindra Jadeja, held his nerve to take India home with six balls to spare. His calm approach under pressure helped India remain unbeaten throughout the tournament, securing back-to-back ICC titles after their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

As India celebrated another historic victory, Rahul’s humorous honesty gave fans a rare insight into the nerves and emotions that come with playing under high-stakes pressure.

India clinch Champions Trophy title with thrilling win over New Zealand India secured their third Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma set the tone with a commanding 76 off 83 balls, leading by example in India’s pursuit of 252. His crucial opening stand provided the foundation for a historic triumph.

Spinners dominate as India restricts New Zealand Despite losing the toss for the 12th consecutive time, Rohit’s team made an impact with the ball, restricting New Zealand to 251/7 in 50 overs. India’s spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45), applied pressure and halted the Kiwi batting momentum. Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101), Michael Bracewell (53 off 40), and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 29)* were the key contributors for New Zealand.

Middle-order resilience and KL Rahul’s composure After being well-placed at 183/3 in the 38th over, India faced a few tense moments when wickets fell in quick succession. However, KL Rahul (34 off 33) and Hardik Pandya (18 off 12)* held their nerve to guide India home with six balls to spare. Ravindra Jadeja sealed the win in style with a boundary, displaying smart rotation of strike and aggressive intent.

Also Read | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play dandiya with stumps as India beat New Zealand