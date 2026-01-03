Kotelnicki returns to Kansas as associate head coach after stint as Penn State offensive coordinator

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Andy Kotelnicki will return to Kansas as associate head coach after not being retained as offensive coordinator at Penn State, Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold announced Friday.

Kotelnicki and Leipold have worked together a combined 11 years at Kansas, Buffalo and Division III UW-Whitewater. Kotelnicki was Kansas' offensive coordinator for three years before leaving for Penn State after the 2023 season.

“I care deeply about the University of Kansas, and my family and I are thrilled to be back at a university that has been so good to us,” Kotelnicki said. “Working alongside Coach Leipold has been one of the highlights of my career, and I’m excited to rejoin him and the entire staff at KU. I’m very grateful to Coach, Athletic Director Travis Goff and Chancellor Doug Girod for welcoming us back. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Kotelnicki's 2022 and ‘23 offenses were two of the three highest-scoring units in Kansas history, and the ’22 offense averaged a school-record 7.0 yards per play.

“We are excited to welcome Andy and his family back to Lawrence,” Leipold said. “Andy is familiar with our staff and culture, has run successful offenses for nearly two decades, and his experience over the past two seasons at Penn State will add to our program in a variety of ways."

Leipold did not announce Kotelnicki's specific duties. Jim Zebrowski just completed his second year as the Jayhawks' offensive coordinator. KU ranked 10th in the Big 12 in scoring (28.1 ppg) and 11th in average yards per game (390.5 ypg).

Kotelnicki led the Big Ten's third-leading offense in 2024 as Penn State reached the College Football Playoff semifinals. This season the Nittany Lions lost starting quarterback Drew Allar to a broken ankle late in an Oct. 11 loss to Northwestern and Franklin was fired the next day. Penn State slipped to 10th in the Big Ten in offense with Ethan Grunkemeyer starting the last seven games.

Matt Campbell, hired as Franklin's replacement on Dec. 5, brought offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him from Iowa State.

