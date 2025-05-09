Kris Bubic, Bobby Whitt Jr., Royals dominate White Sox

Kris Bubic scattered six hits over seven shutout innings and Bobby Witt Jr. went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored as the Kansas City Royals completed a four-game sweep of the visiting Chicago White Sox with a 10-0 victory on Thursday afternoon.

It was the eighth four-hit game of Witt Jr.'s career. Teammates Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Jonathan India went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Maikel Garcia had two hits, including a two-run triple. Kansas City tied its season high with 17 hits while extending its winning streak to six games. Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey and Drew Waters each added two hits.

Bubic (4-2) walked one and struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 1.69. He helped himself by inducing three inning-ending double plays.

Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Vaughn each had a double for Chicago, which lost for the 17th time in 20 road games. Davis Martin (1-4) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Kansas City took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Pasquantino singled with two outs and scored on a double into the gap in left-center by Perez.

The Royals extended the lead to 2-0 in the third inning when Witt singled, stole second, advanced to third on Pasquantino's groundout and scored on Perez's single.

Kansas City made it 4-0 in the fifth inning on Garcia's two-run triple off the bottom of the center field wall to drive in India, who had walked, and Witt, who singled.

The Royals broke the game open in the sixth inning with back-to-back two-out RBI doubles by India and Witt to make it 6-0. They added four more runs on five hits in the eighth, highlighted by Witt's RBI double.