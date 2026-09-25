Kusal Mendis, bowlers shine as Sri Lanka edge past England by 16 runs

Leeds [UK], September 25 (ANI): A scintillating century from Kusal Mendis and some sensational death-overs bowling helped Sri Lanka edge past England by 16 runs in a high-scoring second ODI at Leeds on Thursday.

With this win, the series of three-match series stands level at 1-1.

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Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Pathum Nissanka (25 in 33 balls, with three fours and a six) had a 45-run opening stand with Kamindu Mendis, who went on to score a well-compiled 54 in 65 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Kamindu later had a 137-run partnership for the second wicket with Kusal (121 in 100 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes). With his seventh ODI century, Kusal also reached the 5,000-run mark in ODIs. In 158 ODIs, he has made 5,125 runs in 154 innings at an average of 36.34, with seven centuries and 36 fifties.

Knocks from Pavan Rathnayake (48 in 39 balls, with two fours and a six) and Janith Liyanage (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) helped SL reach 321/6 in 50 overs, with Gus Atkinson (2/54) and Rehan Ahmed (2/48) getting two wickets each. Jofra Archer also managed one wicket.

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England was off to a fiery start, with openers Tom Banton (73 in 62 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Ben Duckett (67 in 63 balls, with nine fours) putting up a 143-run opening stand. From there, England slipped to 157/3. Joe Root (15) and Jos Buttler took England past 200-run mark with a 46-run stand.

Buttler (69 in 49 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Will Jacks (52 in 61 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) kept the fight alive for England. But some serious death bowling from Dilshan Madushanka (2/54) and Eshan Malinga (2/50) left England at 305/9 in 50 overs. Dunith Wellalage (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. (ANI)

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