Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion passes away at 41

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, passed away on Thursday at the age of 41. His family, Richard Childress Racing (RCR), and NASCAR released the news together. Reports earlier in the day indicated Busch had been hospitalized with a serious health issue, leading to this devastating outcome.

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Kyle Busch's storied career Kyle Busch was in the midst of his 22nd full season in NASCAR's premier division. He claimed championships in 2015 and 2019 and earned 63 Cup wins, ranking him ninth in the history books. His dominance extended to the support series, where he posted record numbers: 102 victories in what is now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and 69 in the Craftsman Truck Series.

The driver began his Cup journey with Hendrick Motorsports as a highly touted rookie in 2005. He moved to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, enjoying huge success with the No. 18 car. His final chapter was with RCR starting in 2023, piloting the No. 8 Chevrolet. Busch was known for his show-stopping victory celebrations, including a trademark bow after wins.

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Devastating joint statement from family, team, and NASCAR The organizations issued this joint statement: “On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level, and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends, and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

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“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Also Read | Chase Pistone, former NASCAR driver and Legends Car champion passes away at 42

Roots in racing and path to stardom Hailing from Las Vegas, Kyle Busch was born on May 2, 1985, into a racing household. His father, Tom, was a local racer, and his older brother Kurt set high standards. Kyle rose through the ranks quickly, making his mark as a teenager and earning nicknames like "Shrub" before "Rowdy" defined him for his bold approach. As a team owner in the Truck Series, he not only competed but also guided upcoming talents to success.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.