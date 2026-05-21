Kyle Busch hospitalized due to illness; NASCAR Cup Series driver set to miss Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans woke up to worrying news on Thursday (May 21) as veteran Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was hospitalized due to a severe illness. The 41-year-old will miss Sunday’s prestigious Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of the longest and toughest races on the calendar. Busch was also scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the same track.

Kyle Busch's health update The announcement came directly from the Busch family via social media. “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the statement read. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

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Richard Childress Racing confirms substitute driver Richard Childress Racing (RCR) quickly stepped in to handle the situation. The team named Austin Hill, who regularly drives the No. 21 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, as the replacement for Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the Cup race.

In their official statement, RCR stressed that health comes first: “Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority, and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them. Kyle is an integral part of our organization, and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

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Austin Hill, a proven winner in the lower series, will get a high-profile opportunity on one of NASCAR’s biggest stages. The Coca-Cola 600 is known for its 600-mile distance, high temperatures, and demanding four-turn layout at Charlotte, testing both car and driver endurance.

Where Kyle Busch stands in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Through the first 12 races of the 2026 season, Kyle Busch sits 24th in the Cup Series driver standings. The two-time champion has been a consistent face in NASCAR for more than two decades, known for his aggressive driving style and multiple wins across all three national series.

While the team has not shared details about the exact nature of the illness, they confirmed Busch is receiving proper medical care. NASCAR fans and fellow drivers have already begun sending well-wishes on social media, hoping for a quick return to the track.