Kyle Busch hospitalized due to illness; NASCAR Cup Series driver set to miss Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans woke up to worrying news on Thursday (May 21) as veteran Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was hospitalized due to a severe illness. The 41-year-old will miss Sunday’s prestigious Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of the longest and toughest races on the calendar. Busch was also scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the same track.

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Kyle Busch's health update The announcement came directly from the Busch family via social media. “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the statement read. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

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Richard Childress Racing confirms substitute driver Richard Childress Racing (RCR) quickly stepped in to handle the situation. The team named Austin Hill, who regularly drives the No. 21 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, as the replacement for Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the Cup race.

In their official statement, RCR stressed that health comes first: “Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority, and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them. Kyle is an integral part of our organization, and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

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Austin Hill, a proven winner in the lower series, will get a high-profile opportunity on one of NASCAR’s biggest stages. The Coca-Cola 600 is known for its 600-mile distance, high temperatures, and demanding four-turn layout at Charlotte, testing both car and driver endurance.

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Where Kyle Busch stands in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Through the first 12 races of the 2026 season, Kyle Busch sits 24th in the Cup Series driver standings. The two-time champion has been a consistent face in NASCAR for more than two decades, known for his aggressive driving style and multiple wins across all three national series.

While the team has not shared details about the exact nature of the illness, they confirmed Busch is receiving proper medical care. NASCAR fans and fellow drivers have already begun sending well-wishes on social media, hoping for a quick return to the track.

The Coca-Cola 600 traditionally draws huge crowds and national television audiences. Missing the race is a setback for Busch personally and for RCR’s points battle. However, the organization made it clear that the No. 8 car will stay prepared for his comeback once doctors give the green light.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.