Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch survives multi-car crash at Charlotte Motor Speedway two months after his father's death

Brexton Busch, the 11-year-old son of late NASCAR star Kyle Busch, walked away from a hard multi-car wreck during a Tuesday night race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The incident took place on the two-month mark of his father’s passing and left fans and officials holding their breath for several tense minutes.

Crash halts Young Lions feature The wreck unfolded in the Summer Shootout Young Lions feature on July 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brexton’s car made contact with the vehicle ahead of him, setting off a chain-reaction pileup. Multiple cars slammed into one another, and Brexton’s machine took several solid hits. Officials stopped the race while safety crews worked to free the young driver from his car.

Notably, the speedway fell completely silent as Brexton was helped out. Fortunately, he was not seriously hurt. All drivers involved were checked and cleared.

Mom shares relief and son’s determination The next day, Samantha Busch updated followers on Instagram Stories with a straightforward message. “Brex ended up wrecking out after a hard hit last night but thankfully he’s all good today,” she wrote. “He will be back on dirt tonight. Tried to tell him to take the day off and rest...”

She also posted a video of the crash so fans could see what happened. The clip shows how quickly the field stacked up and how hard Brexton’s car was struck.

First win since losing his dad Just days earlier, on July 17, Brexton scored an emotional first victory since Kyle’s death. Racing at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he drove his father’s familiar No. 18 in the restricted micro sprint class and took the checkered flag. It was his first win in the weeks following the loss.

Samantha celebrated the moment online. “One racetrack to the next,” she posted. “It’s where so many of our family’s best memories were made and where we’ll keep making new ones together.”

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died on May 21 at age 41 after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis. The racing community has watched closely as Brexton has continued competing, often in the same number his dad made famous.

Back on track and looking ahead True to his mother’s update, Brexton planned to race again the very next night on dirt. At 11 years old he already shows the same refusal to sit still that defined Kyle’s career. Samantha has repeatedly said racing remains the place where the family feels closest to the memories they shared with Kyle.