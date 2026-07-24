Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch survives multi-car crash at Charlotte Motor Speedway two months after his father's death

Brexton Busch, the 11-year-old son of late NASCAR star Kyle Busch, walked away from a hard multi-car wreck during a Tuesday night race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The incident took place on the two-month mark of his father’s passing and left fans and officials holding their breath for several tense minutes.

Advertisement

Crash halts Young Lions feature The wreck unfolded in the Summer Shootout Young Lions feature on July 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brexton’s car made contact with the vehicle ahead of him, setting off a chain-reaction pileup. Multiple cars slammed into one another, and Brexton’s machine took several solid hits. Officials stopped the race while safety crews worked to free the young driver from his car.

Notably, the speedway fell completely silent as Brexton was helped out. Fortunately, he was not seriously hurt. All drivers involved were checked and cleared.

Mom shares relief and son’s determination The next day, Samantha Busch updated followers on Instagram Stories with a straightforward message. “Brex ended up wrecking out after a hard hit last night but thankfully he’s all good today,” she wrote. “He will be back on dirt tonight. Tried to tell him to take the day off and rest...”

Advertisement

She also posted a video of the crash so fans could see what happened. The clip shows how quickly the field stacked up and how hard Brexton’s car was struck.

First win since losing his dad Just days earlier, on July 17, Brexton scored an emotional first victory since Kyle’s death. Racing at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he drove his father’s familiar No. 18 in the restricted micro sprint class and took the checkered flag. It was his first win in the weeks following the loss.

Samantha celebrated the moment online. “One racetrack to the next,” she posted. “It’s where so many of our family’s best memories were made and where we’ll keep making new ones together.”

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died on May 21 at age 41 after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis. The racing community has watched closely as Brexton has continued competing, often in the same number his dad made famous.

Advertisement

Back on track and looking ahead True to his mother’s update, Brexton planned to race again the very next night on dirt. At 11 years old he already shows the same refusal to sit still that defined Kyle’s career. Samantha has repeatedly said racing remains the place where the family feels closest to the memories they shared with Kyle.

The Charlotte crash served as a sharp reminder of the risks that come with even junior racing. Yet the quick recovery and Brexton’s eagerness to return underline the resilience running through the Busch family.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.