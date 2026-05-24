Kyle Busch tribute: Iconic No. 18 returns to Indianapolis 500 track in heartfelt honour to late NASCAR champion

Motorsports fans are feeling a wave of nostalgia and emotion as Kyle Busch’s legendary No. 18 makes a surprise appearance at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who passed away at age 41 earlier this week, is being remembered in a special way on one of racing’s biggest stages.

Notably, Dale Coyne Racing has restyled its No. 18 Honda, driven by Romain Grosjean, to match the exact font and classic look Busch used during his 15 memorable seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing. Those were the years when the number became synonymous with dominance. 56 of Busch’s 63 Cup wins came behind the wheel of that No. 18, often wrapped in the bright M&M’s colors that fans still picture instantly.

Kyle Busch's death shakes NASCAR world Kyle Busch passed away on Thursday after severe pneumonia led to sepsis, following an incident where he became unresponsive during a simulator session in Concord, North Carolina. The news stunned the racing community. A generational talent, Busch racked up 234 national series victories across NASCAR’s three divisions and claimed Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. Known for his fierce competitiveness and respect across all forms of motorsports, “Rowdy” left behind a wife, Samantha, two children, and a massive fan base.

Though Busch never competed in the Indy 500 or full-time IndyCar, he enjoyed strong success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in NASCAR events. His brother, former Cup champion Kurt Busch, famously attempted the “Double” in 2014, running both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Romain Grosjean ready to chase history from 24th starting spot Romain Grosjean will take the wheel of the specially styled No. 18 on Sunday. Starting from the 24th position, the experienced driver knows he has work to do, but the Indianapolis 500 has a way of delivering miracles. Anything can happen in the 200-lap showdown, and fans are already hoping to see that famous number roll into Victory Lane.

Also Read | Chase Pistone, former NASCAR driver and Legends Car champion passes away at 42

The gesture highlights how deeply Kyle Busch was admired far beyond NASCAR. From open-wheel stars to stock-car legends, the tributes keep coming. This weekend’s Indy 500 entry is one more reminder of a career that inspired generations.