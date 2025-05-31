Kyle Harrison, six relievers help Giants blank Marlins

Kyle Harrison combined with six relievers on a three-hitter, Matt Chapman homered and the San Francisco Giants opened a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins with a 2-0 victory Friday night.

Advertisement

Heliot Ramos tripled on the game's fifth pitch and scored on a Wilmer Flores single, giving the Giants a lead they never relinquished en route to snapping a three-game losing streak.

Making his second start of the season after an early demotion to Triple-A, Harrison (1-1) allowed just a single to Eric Wagaman and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Chapman's homer, his 10th of the season, came in the fourth against Marlins starter Cal Quantrill (3-5) to give Harrison a two-run cushion.

The Giants threatened multiple other times against Quantrill, including in the second, when they failed to score despite doubles by Patrick Bailey and Tyler Fitzgerald. In between, Casey Schmitt's liner to center field was turned into a double play, with Dane Myers nailing Bailey trying to advance to third.

Advertisement

Quantrill limited San Francisco to just the two runs in five innings despite serving up eight hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out seven.

Tristan Beck, Ryan Walker, Erik Miller, Tyler Rogers, Spencer Bivens and Camilo Doval followed Harrison to the mound, keeping the Marlins scoreless while allowing just two hits and four walks over four innings.

Miami threatened in both the seventh, when they had runners at second and third with one out, and eighth, when they put runners at first and second with one out. Miller and Rogers each recorded a strikeout to end the seventh, before Doval got Connor Norby to fly to center to close out the eighth.

Doval, who regained his closer role earlier in the week, then worked around a two-out walk to Victor Mesa Jr. in the ninth for his sixth save.

Advertisement

Fitzgerald collected three hits, while Chapman and Bailey had two apiece for the Giants, who out-hit the Marlins 11-3.

Norby's leadoff double in the seventh was the only extra-base hit for Miami, which was opening a six-game homestand.