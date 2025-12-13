Kyle Whittingham to step down as Utah football coach after Las Vegas Bowl; Morgan Scalley now favorite replacement

Kyle Whittingham announced Friday that he will step down as Utah's coach after the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 31.

Whittingham, 66, served as coach of the Utes for 21 seasons. He leads the school in all-time wins with 177 victories.

"The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah," Whittingham said in a news release. "It's been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years, and I'm very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here.

Also Read | Coca Cola pulling Super Bowl sponsorship over Bad Bunny? What we know so far

"The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals - both on and off the field - has truly been a blessing."

Whittingham finished with a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons, including a 10-2 mark this season. He was the national Coach of the Year in 2008 after leading Utah to a 13-0 mark and Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama to finish with a No. 2 ranking.

Whittingham had eight 10-win seasons and an 11-6 record in bowl games. His first career victory came in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005, when Utah completed a 12-0 season after Urban Meyer had departed the school for the Florida gig. Whittingham had been the defensive coordinator.

He was the second-longest-tenured coach behind Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, who recently announced he was returning for a 28th season in 2026.

"The legacy that Kyle Whittingham leaves distinguishes him as one of the most impactful figures in the history of Utah Athletics," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said. "As the head coach or as an assistant, Coach Whitt played a pivotal role in the most historic and successful seasons in program history and established championship expectations. Perhaps more importantly, he established a legacy of tremendous character, integrity and class. Kyle Whittingham will forever be appreciated and cherished for his leadership and achievements with Utah Football."

Also Read | Trump says soccer should be called ‘football’ in US

According to the school, 35 Utes earned All-American recognition during Whittingham's tenure.

Whittingham compiled a 177-88 record with the Utes. His most recent losing season came in 2024 when Utah went 5-7.

Ike Armstrong (141-55-15 from 1925-1949) was Utah's previous winningest coach.

Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is the favorite to succeed Whittingham. He was a star safety for Utah who earned All-American honors in 2004. Scalley has been on the coaching staff since 2007.