LAFC, L.A. Galaxy renew El Trafico rivalry moving in different directions

As this season's first edition of the El Trafico rivalry arrives Sunday, the Los Angeles Galaxy have yet to even enter the highway much less use the passing lane as they prepare to host Los Angeles FC.

Advertisement

After winning a championship last season, the Galaxy have yet to win a game in 2025, with their 0-10-3 record representing the longest a team has gone at the outset of a schedule without a victory in MLS history.

And yet, even with all their struggles, the club elected Friday to extend the contract of head coach Greg Vanney through the 2028 season.

"After you win a championship and things transpire after the championship, you're going to lose some key players," Vanney said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "The key thing in any challenging moments is that you have a plan and a method and a way to get out of it."

The Galaxy looked poised for a breakthrough Wednesday on the road against the Philadelphia Union, taking a 2-0 lead at halftime. But they gave up two goals in the opening five minutes of the second half before allowing the game-winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC (6-4-3, 21 points) will send midfielder Mark Delgado up against his former team Saturday as they try to extend a six-game unbeaten streak (3-0-3).

Delgado took over in the midfield during the Galaxy's MLS Cup final for an injured Riqui Puig and delivered the assist on the game-winning goal. That team-oriented play has continued, with Delgado's three assists this season tied for the LAFC lead.

Delgado, Sergi Palencia and Nathan Ordaz are the only LAFC players who have seen time in all 13 league games this season.

LAFC enters Saturday's rivalry clash coming off its highest-scoring game in a 4-0 victory at home against the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday. Denis Bouanga scored to increase his team lead to six goals.

Advertisement

"I would say for the last five weeks now, we've been on a very good path, very consistent," LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said. "Guys are doing the little things right again, and I think you are seeing that in the performances, first and foremost, and then the results."

With three goals over his next eight games, Bouanga will become the 15th player with 50 goals in 90 MLS games or fewer.

The Galaxy hold a slim 10-9-5 advantage on LAFC across all competitions. LAFC won two of the three matches last season.