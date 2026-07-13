Who is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend? Meet Danish model Laila Hasanovic who cheered his epic Wimbledon title defence

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner thrillingly sealed back-to-back Wimbledon titles on Centre Court, and his glamour model girlfriend was right there to share the moment. The 24-year-old world No. 1 fought back from a set down to beat Alexander Zverev 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 6-4, claiming his second straight Grand Slam triumph at the All England Club.

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This victory put Sinner firmly back on top after a shock early exit at the French Open. Zverev, the 2026 Roland-Garros champion, pushed hard but suffered an injury scare in the third set that slowed his charge. Sinner stayed cool and closed it out in front of a star-studded crowd that included Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner wins Wimbledon 2026 title against Alexander Zverev in epic final

Laila Hasanovic steals the show in the stands While royalty watched from the Royal Box, Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Laila Hasanovic sat with his team, friends and family. After the final point, the five-time Slam winner rushed over for warm hugs all round, including a special embrace with the 25-year-old Danish beauty.

Laila Hasanovic girlfriend of Jannik Sinner of Italy embrace each other after Sinner won the men's singles final defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany, at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

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Sinner first confirmed Hasanovic as his “girlfriend” during his Vienna Open victory speech last October. The couple started dating in late 2025. Fans first spotted her supporting him at the 2025 US Open final, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz with then-President Donald Trump in attendance. Since then, she has become a regular courtside presence, turning up at the ATP Finals, Monte-Carlo Masters and Rome Open.

Who is Laila Hasanovic? Laila Hasanovic is a successful model and digital creator from Copenhagen. The former Miss Universe finalist has built a strong career in fashion and beauty, with 5,37,000 Instagram followers. She also founded the tanning brand NRD55, inspired by her Scandinavian roots and love for natural glow.

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What Jannik Sinner said after his Wimbledon win Jannik Sinner was full of praise for his rival and his own support network.

"Amazing. But Sascha, I would like to start with you and your whole team and family. You reached your main goal in winning a Grand Slam in Paris, and today you came so close," Sinner said to Zverev.

"I know the goal is for you to become No. 1 in the world, you are very, very close!" he added. "We both started off very well, serving very fast. We prepared in the best possible way, me and my team, I have to thank the support I get.

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"My mum left the stadium a couple of times. Being a player, it's not easy. It's been an amazing final once again, and it always takes two players."

"There's no better place to play tennis. You can feel the nerves on Sunday morning when you wake up," he said.

The win marks another huge chapter for Jannik Sinner, who has now collected five major titles. Having his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic there for the celebrations only made the Centre Court party sweeter.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.