Lakers beat Heat 138-117: Luka Doncic stars as Los Angeles clinch second straight NBA win

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their impressive start to the 2026-27 NBA season with a commanding 138-117 victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA on Monday night.

Luka Doncic led the way with 42 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, producing another outstanding performance to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to their sixth win of the NBA campaign.

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The Los Angeles Lakers are now in fourth place in the Western Conference standings of the NBA with a winning percentage of .750. The Heat, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a win percentage of .286.

Doncic extended his remarkable scoring run, registering at least 37 points for the fifth consecutive game. The Slovenian guard made six three-pointers and combined his scoring ability with effective playmaking to keep the Lakers in control.

The performance came a day after Doncic had scored 45 points and recorded 15 assists in Los Angeles' 131-125 victory over the Toronto Raptors. He has now scored at least 40 points in four of his last five appearances, averaging 43.4 points during that stretch.

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Austin Reaves provided valuable support with 27 points, while Walker Kessler contributed a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds. Their efforts ensured that the Lakers maintained their offensive momentum alongside Doncic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's efforts go in vain For Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Klay Thompson added 19 points, while Bam Adebayo contributed 16 points. However, their performances were not enough to prevent the Miami Heat from suffering another defeat.

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The result marked Miami's fifth loss in seven games at the beginning of Antetokounmpo's debut season with the franchise. The Heat began a five-game road trip against Western Conference opponents with the visit to Los Angeles.

Doncic established his influence early, scoring 16 points in the opening quarter while also providing five assists and collecting four rebounds. His first-quarter contribution continued a notable trend this season, with the Lakers guard averaging 15 points in the opening period. He has scored at least 13 points in the first quarter in six of his seven appearances.

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The Slovenian had accumulated 24 points by half-time before adding another nine in the opening four-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter. His scoring burst helped Los Angeles stretch their advantage to 93-74, putting further pressure on Miami.

The Heat struggled to reduce the deficit in the remaining period. Reaves stepped up offensively as Doncic began the fourth quarter on the bench, allowing the Lakers to maintain their advantage without depending entirely on their leading scorer.

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Pat Riley receives warm reception The game also featured a special moment involving former Lakers coach Pat Riley. The Heat president received a warm reception from the Los Angeles crowd when he appeared on the arena's scoreboard. Riley, who coached the Lakers during their Showtime era, was honoured with a statue outside the team's downtown arena last season.

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Meanwhile, Lakers forward Ziaire Williams returned to action after missing three games because of a foot injury. However, Jake LaRavia retained his place in the starting lineup, which he had occupied during Williams' absence.

The victory improved the Lakers' win-loss record to 6-2, providing another boost to their early-season campaign. For Miami, the defeat extended a difficult opening stretch as the team looks to find consistency.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.