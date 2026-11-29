India’s Lakshya Sen has booked his place at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2026. The season-ending event runs in Hangzhou, China, from December 9 to 13. Only the top eight players in each discipline’s year-long Race to Finals standings earn a berth. The 25-year-old’s qualification was sealed at the Hong Kong Open Super 500, the final event that counted toward the rankings. Japan’s Koki Watanabe, his nearest challenger, exited in the first round, ending any remaining threat to Sen’s position.

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A helping hand from Kidambi Srikanth The race stayed tight until the last moment. Lakshya Sen entered the Hong Kong Open with 74,180 Race to Finals points, holding a slim 560-point lead over Watanabe’s 73,620. Watanabe needed a strong run in Hong Kong to overtake him.

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That path closed when fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth defeated Watanabe 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 in the opening round on November 18. With the Japanese player gone, Sen’s spot was secure.

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The Badminton World Federation later confirmed the final list once the Hong Kong Open concluded. It noted that Watanabe’s “surprise loss” in the first round helped Chou Tien Chen, Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn lock in their men’s singles places.

Lakshya Sen’s own Hong Kong battle Lakshya Sen still had work to do in Hong Kong. In his first-round match, he lost the opening game 14-21 to France’s Arnaud Merkle before recovering to win 21-16, 25-23. The contest stretched to 69 minutes and tested his focus under pressure.

Late-season surge lifts him in Lakshya Sen’s qualification rests on a sharp late-season surge. He claimed back-to-back BWF World Tour titles at the Hylo Open and the Kumamoto Masters Japan. Those victories pushed him into the top eight of the race.

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The Japan title carried extra weight in the standings. Sen defeated Watanabe in the final of that event, the same player he was battling for the last qualifying spot.

Second appearance after 2021 debut This marks Lakshya Sen’s second trip to the World Tour Finals. He made his debut in 2021 and reached the semi-finals, an early marker of the consistency he has since built as one of India’s leading men’s singles players.

He becomes the second Indian to qualify for this year’s edition, following PV Sindhu, who earned her place in women’s singles.

Also Read | PV Sindhu wins Hylo Open 2026; bounces back from French Open final loss

Men’s singles field and prize money According to the BWF, the men’s singles draw features world champion Alex Lanier and world No. 1 Christo Popov, both from France, along with Alwi Farhan, Victor Lai, Anders Antonsen, Chou Tien Chen, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Lakshya Sen.

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The tournament is the richest of the season, carrying total prize money of US$3.5 million.

Lakshya Sen’s return to the year-end showcase highlights a career that continues to gather momentum. A strong showing in Hangzhou would add another significant chapter to his rise on the world circuit.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.