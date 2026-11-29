India’s Lakshya Sen has booked his place at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2026. The season-ending event runs in Hangzhou, China, from December 9 to 13. Only the top eight players in each discipline’s year-long Race to Finals standings earn a berth. The 25-year-old’s qualification was sealed at the Hong Kong Open Super 500, the final event that counted toward the rankings. Japan’s Koki Watanabe, his nearest challenger, exited in the first round, ending any remaining threat to Sen’s position.
The race stayed tight until the last moment. Lakshya Sen entered the Hong Kong Open with 74,180 Race to Finals points, holding a slim 560-point lead over Watanabe’s 73,620. Watanabe needed a strong run in Hong Kong to overtake him.
That path closed when fellow Indian Kidambi Srikanth defeated Watanabe 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 in the opening round on November 18. With the Japanese player gone, Sen’s spot was secure.
The Badminton World Federation later confirmed the final list once the Hong Kong Open concluded. It noted that Watanabe’s “surprise loss” in the first round helped Chou Tien Chen, Lakshya Sen and Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn lock in their men’s singles places.
Lakshya Sen still had work to do in Hong Kong. In his first-round match, he lost the opening game 14-21 to France’s Arnaud Merkle before recovering to win 21-16, 25-23. The contest stretched to 69 minutes and tested his focus under pressure.
Lakshya Sen’s qualification rests on a sharp late-season surge. He claimed back-to-back BWF World Tour titles at the Hylo Open and the Kumamoto Masters Japan. Those victories pushed him into the top eight of the race.
The Japan title carried extra weight in the standings. Sen defeated Watanabe in the final of that event, the same player he was battling for the last qualifying spot.
This marks Lakshya Sen’s second trip to the World Tour Finals. He made his debut in 2021 and reached the semi-finals, an early marker of the consistency he has since built as one of India’s leading men’s singles players.
He becomes the second Indian to qualify for this year’s edition, following PV Sindhu, who earned her place in women’s singles.
According to the BWF, the men’s singles draw features world champion Alex Lanier and world No. 1 Christo Popov, both from France, along with Alwi Farhan, Victor Lai, Anders Antonsen, Chou Tien Chen, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Lakshya Sen.
The tournament is the richest of the season, carrying total prize money of US$3.5 million.
Lakshya Sen’s return to the year-end showcase highlights a career that continues to gather momentum. A strong showing in Hangzhou would add another significant chapter to his rise on the world circuit.