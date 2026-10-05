Lamar Jackson injury: What happened to the Ravens star’s ankle after early exit vs Titans?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable to return. The two-time MVP did not start the second half, with Tyler Huntley taking over while Baltimore held a 24-7 lead at M&T Bank Stadium.

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What happened on the sack The injury came on a sack just before the end of the first half. Lamar Jackson was tripped up from behind by Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson as he tried to scramble away. His ankle got caught under Johnson on the play. Jackson got up easily, but he grimaced as he walked to the sideline, then limped toward the bench. He met with the medical staff and headed to the locker room before kicker Tyler Loop hit a 64-yard field goal that pushed the Ravens’ lead to 24-7.

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He came back out for the second half without his helmet, a clear sign he was not ready to play. Huntley opened the third quarter under center.

Latest injury update No severity grade had been released beyond the ankle label. Baltimore Ravens looked cautious rather than urgent. With a 17-point lead over a winless Titans side, the Ravens had little reason to rush Jackson back into a game they already controlled. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was also ruled out with a calf injury.

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How Lamar Jackson was playing before he left

Lamar Jackson had been sharp before the sack. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a 144.2 passer rating. He also rushed for 20 yards on two carries. At one point in the second quarter, he briefly held a perfect passer rating. Zay Flowers had seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in the same half.

Jackson had already cleared a smaller issue to play. He was limited early in the week with a back complaint, then practiced in full and was off the final injury report.

Why the Baltimore Ravens are being careful Lamar Jackson has spent all eight of his NFL seasons in Baltimore after the Ravens took the former Louisville star and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 draft. His 8.3 adjusted yards per pass attempt and 102.2 passer rating both rank first in NFL history, per Pro Football Reference. He is a two-time MVP, a three-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler.

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The 2025 season already showed how quickly his availability can shrink. He played only 13 games, missing three after a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, then sitting out against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 with a back issue before returning for the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tyler Huntley steps in Tyler Huntley is a familiar answer. The former Utah quarterback, nicknamed Snoop, has played six NFL seasons, five of them with the Ravens and one with the Miami Dolphins. Last year he led Baltimore to a 41-27 road win over the Packers while Jackson was out. He is not Jackson, but he has already shown he can keep the offense moving when the starter cannot finish.

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Further tests after the game will decide whether this is a one-week absence or something longer. For now, Jackson is questionable, Huntley is in, and the Ravens are protecting the most important player on the roster.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.