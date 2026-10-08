Lamar Jackson misses practice for the Baltimore Ravens, 3 days after injuring his ankle

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, three days after injuring his ankle in a win over Tennessee.

Jackson also wasn't available before practice. Wednesday is when he usually talks.

“There is a lot of time between now and Sunday,” coach Jesse Minter said. “To Lamar’s credit, he is getting a lot of treatment and doing things. There will be a point later in the week where we will figure out kind of where it is at. But, to his credit, he is putting in work and working with the trainers and things like that. When he is ready to play, he will be ready to play.”

Jackson's ankle appeared to roll under an opposing player near the end of the first half Sunday, and he did not return.

Baltimore plays at Atlanta on Sunday night.

“I think there's guys that can really go all the way up until that time limit before the game,” Minter said. “Calibers of players with enough experience to be able to play without a week of practice. I think he's in that category, based on everything that he has accomplished.”

Tyler Huntley is Jackson's backup. He led the Ravens to wins over Chicago and Green Bay last season.

“He’s a gamer. He’s a guy that goes in there and is going to be electric, and I cannot say enough about ‘Snoop,’” tight end Mark Andrews said. “He’s been in these types of situations so often, and he’s always come through.”

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf), tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe/ankle) and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) did not practice either. Tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles tendon) was put on injured reserve.