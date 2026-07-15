Lance McCullers Jr to Milwaukee Brewers: Houston Astros finalizing trade of veteran right-hander

The Houston Astros are closing in on a trade that would send right-hander Lance McCullers Jr to the Milwaukee Brewers. Notably, the teams are working through the final details of the agreement. At 32 years old, McCullers has spent his entire major league career with Houston after the club selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. He is widely regarded as the longest-tenured pitcher still on the Astros roster.
The Brewers currently sit atop the National League Central with a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. Houston finds itself in third place in the American League West, three games behind the Texas Rangers. The timing of the move comes as both clubs assess their roster needs in the middle of the season.
Lance McCullers Jr has struggled to stay on the field this year. He owns a 2-3 record with a 6.51 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 55⅓ innings pitched. A rotator cuff impingement landed him on the injured list earlier, and he is now working his way back through a minor league rehab assignment.
These challenges have defined much of his recent seasons. McCullers missed the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Flexor tendon surgery in 2023 sidelined him for two and a half seasons, and a setback in 2024 further delayed his return. He rejoined the Astros rotation in 2025 but still made three separate trips to the injured list that year.
This season marks the final year of Lance McCullers Jr’s five-year, $85 million contract. To complete the trade, he is reportedly waiving his no-trade clause. The package of players or prospects the Astros will receive in return has not yet been disclosed by either team.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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