Lance McCullers Jr to Milwaukee Brewers: Houston Astros finalizing trade of veteran right-hander

The Houston Astros are closing in on a trade that would send right-hander Lance McCullers Jr to the Milwaukee Brewers. Notably, the teams are working through the final details of the agreement. At 32 years old, McCullers has spent his entire major league career with Houston after the club selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. He is widely regarded as the longest-tenured pitcher still on the Astros roster.
The Brewers currently sit atop the National League Central with a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. Houston finds itself in third place in the American League West, three games behind the Texas Rangers. The timing of the move comes as both clubs assess their roster needs in the middle of the season.
Lance McCullers Jr has struggled to stay on the field this year. He owns a 2-3 record with a 6.51 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 55⅓ innings pitched. A rotator cuff impingement landed him on the injured list earlier, and he is now working his way back through a minor league rehab assignment.
These challenges have defined much of his recent seasons. McCullers missed the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Flexor tendon surgery in 2023 sidelined him for two and a half seasons, and a setback in 2024 further delayed his return. He rejoined the Astros rotation in 2025 but still made three separate trips to the injured list that year.
This season marks the final year of Lance McCullers Jr’s five-year, $85 million contract. To complete the trade, he is reportedly waiving his no-trade clause. The package of players or prospects the Astros will receive in return has not yet been disclosed by either team.
(More to follow)