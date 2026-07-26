Lando Norris claims first Grand Prix victory of 2026 with dominant Hungarian GP win

Lando Norris delivered a commanding performance at the Hungaroring on Sunday to claim victory in the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, securing his first main race win of the season and ending the first half of the Formula 1 campaign on a high note before the summer break.
Starting from pole position, the McLaren driver controlled the race from lights to flag and finished a clear 15.080 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen. Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third for Mercedes, 18.728 seconds behind the winner.
Lando Norris made a clean getaway and quickly built a healthy gap. His McLaren looked strong throughout the 70-lap race around the tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit. Oscar Piastri, running second early on, was forced to retire with a gearbox problem, removing the only real threat from within the McLaren team.
Max Verstappen, starting further back, recovered well to take second place despite Red Bull’s difficult weekend. The four-time champion later admitted surprise at the result. “I can’t believe he’s managed to finish second after the troubles Red Bull have had this weekend,” Verstappen said after the race.
Kimi Antonelli held off late pressure to secure third. The young Mercedes driver had to fight through traffic, including slower cars from Audi and Racing Bulls, which cost him time in the closing stages.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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