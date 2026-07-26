Subscribe

Lando Norris claims first Grand Prix victory of 2026 with dominant Hungarian GP win

Lando Norris made a clean getaway and quickly built a healthy gap. His McLaren looked strong throughout the 70-lap race around the tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit.

Aachal Maniyar
Published26 Jul 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Advertisement
McLaren's Lando Norris in action
McLaren's Lando Norris in action(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Lando Norris delivered a commanding performance at the Hungaroring on Sunday to claim victory in the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, securing his first main race win of the season and ending the first half of the Formula 1 campaign on a high note before the summer break.

Advertisement

Starting from pole position, the McLaren driver controlled the race from lights to flag and finished a clear 15.080 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen. Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third for Mercedes, 18.728 seconds behind the winner.

Lando Norris leads from the front

Lando Norris made a clean getaway and quickly built a healthy gap. His McLaren looked strong throughout the 70-lap race around the tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit. Oscar Piastri, running second early on, was forced to retire with a gearbox problem, removing the only real threat from within the McLaren team.

Max Verstappen, starting further back, recovered well to take second place despite Red Bull’s difficult weekend. The four-time champion later admitted surprise at the result. “I can’t believe he’s managed to finish second after the troubles Red Bull have had this weekend,” Verstappen said after the race.

Advertisement

Kimi Antonelli held off late pressure to secure third. The young Mercedes driver had to fight through traffic, including slower cars from Audi and Racing Bulls, which cost him time in the closing stages.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsSports NewsLando Norris claims first Grand Prix victory of 2026 with dominant Hungarian GP win
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts