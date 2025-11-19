Lando Norris looks to defend his lead in the standings as F1 rolls into Las Vegas

All Times Eastern

Advertisement

Season Wrap: Kyle Larson secured his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage of a late caution that allowed him to overtake Denny Hamlin in overtime. Larson's victory marks the 15th Cup title for Hendrick Motorsports and coincides with the 30th anniversary of Jeff Gordon delivering Hendrick its first championship.

Season Wrap: In only his second year of racing, Jesse Love claimed his first Xfinity Series championship after passing Connor Zilisch in the final laps at Phoenix Raceway.

Season Wrap: Corey Heim set a season record for wins with his 12th victory coming in the series finale at Phoenix. Heim had a dominant season in which he extended the record for laps led to more than 1,500.

Advertisement

Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix

Site: Las Vegas.

Track: Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Race distance: 50 laps, 192.5 miles.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 7:25 p.m., practice, 10:55 p.m.; Friday, practice, 7:25 p.m., qualifying, 10:55 p.m.; Saturday, race, 10:55 p.m. (ESPN).

Last year: Pole-sitter George Russell and teammate Lewis Hamilton secured a one-two finish in Vegas, earning the Mercedes driver his first victory of the season.

Last race: Lando Norris secured his second consecutive victory in São Paulo, extending his lead in the standings to 24 points over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Next race: Nov. 30, Doha, Qatar.

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

Advertisement

Season has concluded.

Season has concluded.

_____