Lando Norris pips Lewis Hamilton to claim pole position in dramatic 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Lando Norris delivered a last-gasp masterpiece to grab pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix 2026, edging out Lewis Hamilton by the narrowest of margins in a high-stakes Q3 session at the Hungaroring.

The McLaren driver stopped the clocks at 1:17.207, just 0.012 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Hamilton. Charles Leclerc completed an all-McLaren-Ferrari top three, while the session delivered spins, yellow flags and pure drama right until the final moments.

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Last-lap magic seals pole for Lando Norris Track evolution and perfect timing made the difference. Lando Norris waited until the final moments of Q3 before launching his decisive effort. He carefully navigated two late yellow flags, one after Max Verstappen spun and another when George Russell stopped on track, to produce the quickest time of the weekend.

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Lewis Hamilton, who had looked strong all session, could not improve on his previous lap and had to accept second place. Leclerc took third, with Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli an impressive fourth. Oscar Piastri finished fifth for McLaren, ahead of a disappointed Verstappen in sixth.

Russell ended up seventh after being told to pull over and stop. Isack Hadjar claimed eighth for Red Bull, followed by Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad and Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg in the final top-ten positions.

Full top 10 qualifying results 1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 1:17.207

2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 1:17.219

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 1:17.445

4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 1:17.479

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 1:17.684

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7. George Russell (Mercedes) – 1:17.760

8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – 1:17.856

9. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) – 1:18.281

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) – 1:18.686

Early qualifying sessions shape the grid Lando Norris set the pace from the start of Q1. Fernando Alonso impressed by reaching Q2 for the first time this season in Aston Martin’s updated package, but several drivers fell early. Ollie Bearman, both Williams cars, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez were among those knocked out.

In Q2, Norris remained quickest again. Antonelli squeezed through under pressure, while Liam Lawson missed the cut by a tiny margin and will start 11th. Gabriel Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon and Alonso also dropped out at this stage.

Also Read | Kimi Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix 2026 at Spa-Francorchamps

Driver reaction after intense qualifying Lando Norris was clearly thrilled after securing pole. “I’m very, very happy, very happy to be back on top,” he said. “A tough, tough Quali. Obviously these guys here [Ferrari] were very quick. It’s been pretty tight the whole weekend. We’ve seemed quick from the first laps that we did. We brought a few upgrades, and it’s hard to know how much it helps in terms of lap time, but it certainly helped today. I’m very, very happy to be back on top, especially at a track where you want to be on pole.”

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The Hungarian Grand Prix gets underway at 15:00 local time on Sunday. With limited overtaking chances around the tight Hungaroring layout, starting from the front gives Norris a strong chance to convert pole into race victory if he can stay clean and consistent.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.