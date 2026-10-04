Lane Johnson inactive vs Rams: Eagles right tackle out for personal reasons, Markel Bell to start

Philadelphia’s right side of the line will look different on Sunday. Two-time All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for the Eagles’ Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams because of personal reasons, a late scratch that arrived after the club had listed him as questionable.

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Johnson, 36, did not appear on this week’s practice report. The Eagles only tagged him questionable shortly before the inactive list went out, which is why the absence landed as a surprise. Rookie Markel Bell is expected to start in his place at Lincoln Financial Field.

Why Lane Johnson is out against the Rams The team has not gone beyond “personal reasons.” Johnson missed four training camp practices this summer for the same listed reason, then returned and told reporters this season would likely be his last in the NFL.

“My mom is struggling with some health stuff, my dad,” he said at the time, developments that put what matters into focus.

“As you get older, things change in your life, priorities. Your children get older, your parents get older, it just puts things into perspective,” he said. “It’s looking like this is potentially going to be probably my last year just because I am getting to that point. Those priorities away from football are starting to merge. I love everything about this game and am preparing for it, but this is kind of where I’m at in my career.”

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Those comments came in August, not on Sunday morning. The club has not linked today’s inactive listing to that camp absence, and it has not given a return date.

Who starts at right tackle Markel Bell, a 2026 third-round pick, is the next man up. He was taking warm-up snaps on the right side with Tyler Steen before kickoff, a clear sign the job was his once Johnson was ruled out.

The depth behind him is thin. Fred Johnson is also sidelined with a knee injury, so the Philadelphia Eagles do not have a reserve tackle active. The Eagles did not elevate tackle John Ojukwu from the practice squad before Saturday’s deadline, a choice that suggested Johnson’s status was not a serious concern earlier in the week. Interior linemen Willie Lampkin and Micah Morris are the only backup options. If another tackle leaves the game, the club would likely slide Steen outside and bring a guard onto the field.

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What Johnson’s absence means for Philadelphia Eagles Johnson is still one of the best tackles in the league. A two-time Super Bowl champion, he has made the Pro Bowl six times and earned first-team All-Pro honors twice. Philadelphia’s record without him has long been a sore point for the offense, and Sunday’s matchup does not make the drop-off any easier.

The Eagles were already short elsewhere. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), linebacker Zack Baun (concussion), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), and several others are also inactive. Losing the starting right tackle on top of that list leaves a banged-up group facing a Rams front that will itself be without Aaron Donald.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.