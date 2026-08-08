Lane Johnson retirement: Philadelphia Eagles RT says 2026 season likely to be his last in NFL

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters on Saturday that the 2026 season will likely be his final year in the NFL. The 36-year-old veteran, one of the league’s most reliable offensive linemen for more than a decade, said personal responsibilities away from the field are now taking priority.

Details about Lane Johnson's decision Lane Johnson missed several practices this week for personal reasons before returning to the team. He explained that family matters, including caring for his parents, have shifted his focus. After speaking with his family and reflecting on an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, he decided it was time to share his plans publicly.

“Looking like this is probably, potentially going to be, probably my last year, just because I had gotten to that point of those priorities away from football are starting to merge,” Johnson said. “Not that I don't enjoy (it), I love everything about this game and preparing for it, but that's where I'm at in my career. Looking forward to this year, playing the best I can, stay healthy, and that's about it.”

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Lane Johnson's career Lane Johnson has been a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line since the team selected him in the first round of the 2013 draft. Over 13 seasons, he has earned six Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro honors, and three second-team All-Pro nods. He also owns two Super Bowl rings from the 2017 and 2024 championship teams.

Even at 36, evaluators still rank him among the top tackles in the league. Numbers back up the praise. Since 2013, the Eagles have posted a clear efficiency edge when Johnson is on the field compared with when he is not.

Johnson has also been open about personal challenges. He stepped away during the 2021 season to address anxiety and depression and has since spoken at mental-health events. His latest absence, he said, centered on family rather than those earlier struggles.

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Ready for one final strong season Despite the retirement talk, Lane Johnson insists he still feels capable of playing at a high level. “I still feel like I can be a premier tackle in this league,” he said. “My movement and everything feels good.”

He added that teammates already knew of his thinking and that he wants to make the most of the time remaining. “I feel like planning on having a really good last year,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to soak in these last six months, seven months.”