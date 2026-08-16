Who is Lani Pallister? Australian swimmer topples 800m freestyle queen Katie Ledecky at Pan Pacs 2026

Australian Lani Pallister produced one of the biggest moments in recent swimming history on Saturday night, handing American great Katie Ledecky her first major international loss in the 800m freestyle. The 24-year-old led from start to finish and held off a late challenge to win in 8:06.10 at the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California. Ledecky, the long-time queen of the event, touched second in 8:07.26.

Historic wire-to-wire win Lani Pallister never trailed. She controlled the race from the opening length and forced the nine-time Olympic gold medallist to chase. For the first time in a major international final, Ledecky’s trademark late surge was not enough. The Australian punched the water in celebration after touching the wall and shared a respectful hug over the lane rope with her rival.

View full Image View full Image From left, silver medalist Katie Ledecky, of the United States, gold medalist Lani Pallister, of Australia, and bronze medalist Erika Fairweather, of New Zealand, stand on the podium after the women's 800 meters freestyle final at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. ( AP Photo/Gregory Bull )

Ledecky had dominated the 800m freestyle since winning Olympic gold as a 15-year-old at London 2012. She collected 13 international gold medals in the event, including four Olympic titles and seven world championships. Her only previous loss in the distance over that long span came against Canada’s Summer McIntosh at a small sectional meet in Florida in February 2024. At last year’s World Championships in Singapore, Ledecky had edged Pallister in a tight finish and later said her personal rule was simple: “I don’t lose 800s.” That rule was broken in Irvine.

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Who is Australia’s Lani Pallister? Born on 6 June 2002 in Kogarah, Sydney, Lani Pallister grew up with swimming in her blood. Her mother, Janelle Pallister, competed for Australia at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and won Commonwealth Games gold in 1990. Her father, Rick, was a champion surf lifesaver and triathlete. Even her godmother is Australian swimming legend Dawn Fraser. Lani started in the surf as a nipper, set junior world records in lifesaving, and trained for years under her mum before later joining coach Dean Boxall. She overcame heart surgery for a condition called SVT and other health challenges to claim Olympic gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay at Paris 2024. Now she has just beaten the greatest distance freestyler of the modern era.

Lani Pallister’s tribute to her idol After the race, Lani Pallister showed the class that has marked her rise. She made a point of praising the swimmer she once looked up to.

“Katie is such a dominant force and I think it’s really important we give her a big round of a hand,” she said. “Without her, we wouldn’t have women’s distance swimming in the place we’re at at the moment. To be part of that story at the moment [it’s] pretty much all because we get to chase Katie.”

The win completed a strong week for the Australian. She had already beaten Ledecky for the first time in the 400m freestyle earlier in the meet and finished second to her in the 1500m. The 800m result felt like the biggest statement yet.