LaNorris Sellers throws for 3 TDs as South Carolina whipped Kent State 57-0 to begin season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers threw three touchdown passes among five TD drives as South Carolina whipped Kent State 57-0 on Saturday in the season-opener for each team.

Sellers, beginning his third season as starting quarterback under a third offensive coordinator, showed no hesitation in running the system installed by Kendal Briles, the Gamecocks’ new $2 million-plus offensive coordinator. He looked smooth and sure as the first quarterback in an attack that piled up 645 yards and featured scores by six different players.

Sellers finished 19-of-23 passing for 270 yards.

Donovan Murph caught two touchdowns while Jabree Coleman rushed for two more for South Carolina. Mazeo Bennett, Mike Tyler, Matt Fuller and Isaiah Augustave also scored one TD each.

Dru DeShields passed for 63 yards and rushed for 27 to lead Kent State.

Fuller started the scoring in the first quarter with a 7-yard jaunt into the end zone, after receiver Nyck Harbor was ruled to have stepped out of bounds on a TD pass from Sellers. The Gamecocks scored three more touchdowns in the second, highlighted by a 60-yard sprint from Coleman, a transfer from Penn State thought to be at best the third-string running back on the roster.

Briles’ arrival conjured images of high-flying, up-tempo offenses, especially after South Carolina fired OC Mike Shula after nine games last year. There was only some of that on Saturday, as USC huddled at times and worked quickly at other times.

Briles said earlier in the week he wouldn’t be trying to “hold anything back” for the rest of the season, stating that everything was on the table in order to win the game. But whether by design or circumstance, South Carolina didn’t get too tricky or off the rails.

Kent State: Hosts Wofford on Sept. 12.

South Carolina: Hosts Towson on Sept. 12.