Las Vegas Raiders sign Brandon Johnson to add Wide Receiver depth; place Corey Rucker on Reserve/Injured list

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have signed free agent wide receiver Brandon Johnson. In a corresponding move, the team placed wide receiver Corey Rucker on the Reserve/Injured list. The addition gives the Silver and Black another experienced option at the position as they continue building depth during the offseason.

Brandon Johnson’s path through multiple NFL stops Brandon Johnson brings a resume that reflects persistence in a league where opportunities often come through hard work and availability. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2022. As a rookie, he appeared in seven games with one start and recorded six receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown.

His second season in Denver marked his most productive stretch. Johnson played 13 games, started two, and posted career highs with 19 catches for 284 yards at a 14.9-yard average. He scored four touchdowns that year. His yards-per-reception mark ranked 29th league-wide and second among undrafted players.

After the Broncos waived him at final roster cuts in 2024, Johnson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He earned elevations for three games and finished with one reception for nine yards. Johnson later signed a Reserve/Future contract with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2025 season. He took part in offseason workouts and training camp but did not secure a spot on the 53-man roster. He spent time on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos during the 2025 campaign.

Career stats and what Johnson brings Across 23 career games with three starts, Brandon Johnson has 26 receptions for 335 yards at a 12.9-yard average and five touchdowns. His journey shows the typical grind many undrafted players face, moving between practice squads, earning short elevations, and staying ready for the next chance.

The Raiders now add a player who has seen different offensive systems and understands the daily competition required to stay in the league. Johnson’s experience could help him compete for reps or contribute on special teams while the team evaluates its receiving group.

Corresponding move: Corey Rucker to Reserve/Injured Placing Corey Rucker on the Reserve/Injured list opens an active roster spot for Johnson. This standard NFL transaction allows Rucker to focus on recovery while the team manages its roster numbers. The move keeps the Raiders in compliance with league rules and gives them flexibility as they finalize their depth chart.