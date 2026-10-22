LeBron James, 41, helps Philadelphia 76ers beat New York Knicks in debut on a bargain two-year, $8 mn contract

LeBron James opened his Philadelphia 76ers chapter with a road win, powering the team past the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks 106-100 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The 41-year-old forward, beginning his NBA-record 24th season, delivered a steady all-around performance in his first regular-season game for the club after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

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A winning start at Madison Square Garden LeBron James finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 28 points. Jaylen Brown, acquired from the Boston Celtics in the offseason, contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his Sixers debut. Joel Embiid added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The 76ers trailed at times in the first half but pulled away in the third quarter and held on late. The Knicks were celebrating their first championship in 53 years, raising a banner and handing out rings before tip-off. Philadelphia’s victory sent an early message that the revamped roster could challenge New York in the Eastern Conference. James focused more on playmaking and rebounding than pure scoring, going 5-of-13 from the field.

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After the game, James said, “I feel a lot better. Still getting my rhythm. Just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad, but I like the way we played. I think we played exceptionally well, especially defensively. We didn't shoot the ball well, but we have capable shooters. We know that. So, a good way to start the season.”

Details about the deal for the all-time scoring leader LeBron James, the NBA’s career scoring leader, agreed to join Philadelphia 76ers in July on a two-year contract worth about $8 million. Spotrac lists the exact figure at $7,946,884, signed using the veteran minimum exception. He will earn $3,876,529 this season. The second year, worth $4,070,355, is a player option, giving James control over whether he returns for 2027-28.

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This is a sharp drop from his previous deal. Spotrac shows he signed a two-year, $101.36 million maximum contract with the Lakers in 2024 and exercised a player option worth roughly $52.6 million for the 2025-26 season. James has said he is prioritizing a chance at another title over maximum salary. In a social-media post announcing the move, he wrote that he believed he could help make the 76ers a championship team.

Clearing cap space for the addition To fit LeBron James under the league’s first-apron spending limit, the 76ers waived wing Dalen Terry. That move created the necessary room on the payroll without triggering further roster restrictions.

The signing pairs him with Embiid, Maxey and the newly acquired Brown under coach Nick Nurse. Philadelphia’s offseason overhaul has positioned the team as a contender alongside the Knicks.

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Longevity at 41 and beyond LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984, and turns 42 later this year. Drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, he has won four championships with Miami, Cleveland, and the Lakers. His arrival in Philadelphia marks his fourth NBA team and extends a career defined by durability. The Sixers next host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in their home opener.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.