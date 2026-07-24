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LeBron James joins Philadelphia 76ers as social media explodes over final NBA chapter

Philadelphia has waited more than four decades for another title. With LeBron James now in the fold, that wait may finally be coming to an end. Fans, players, and the wider sports world will be watching closely as the next chapter of an unmatched career begins.

Aachal Maniyar
Published24 Jul 2026, 11:26 PM IST
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Lebron James signing
Lebron James signing(AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
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LeBron James is heading to Philadelphia. The four-time NBA champion announced on Friday that he has signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers, complete with a player option. The deal marks the start of his record-breaking 24th season and what he called the final free agency decision of his career.

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At 41 years old, James is stepping into a new chapter after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will now team up with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and recent addition Jaylen Brown in a bid to end the 76ers’ long title drought.

Social media lights up with reactions

News of the signing spread fast across platforms. Fans of the 76ers celebrated the arrival of the league’s all-time leading scorer. Many called it a dream pairing with Embiid and Maxey, while others pointed to the recent trade for Jaylen Brown as the key that made Philadelphia attractive.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro even declared the day “LeBron James Day,” adding to the festive mood in the city.

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Across the NBA community, reactions mixed surprise and excitement. Some expected James to return to Cleveland or stay in Los Angeles, but the choice of Philly caught many off guard in the best way.

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LeBron James explains his decision in emotional post

LeBron James shared the news on social media with a message that mixed reflection and fresh motivation. “I love this game, and I still have more to give,” he wrote. He made it clear this move was not about the paycheck.

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“I’m not going for money,” James stated. “I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.”

He continued: “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always be home!”

The veteran star said his main goal is chasing another title and helping Philadelphia end its 43-year championship drought.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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