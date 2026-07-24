LeBron James joins Philadelphia 76ers as social media explodes over final NBA chapter

LeBron James is heading to Philadelphia. The four-time NBA champion announced on Friday that he has signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers, complete with a player option. The deal marks the start of his record-breaking 24th season and what he called the final free agency decision of his career.

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At 41 years old, James is stepping into a new chapter after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He will now team up with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and recent addition Jaylen Brown in a bid to end the 76ers’ long title drought.

Social media lights up with reactions News of the signing spread fast across platforms. Fans of the 76ers celebrated the arrival of the league’s all-time leading scorer. Many called it a dream pairing with Embiid and Maxey, while others pointed to the recent trade for Jaylen Brown as the key that made Philadelphia attractive.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro even declared the day “LeBron James Day,” adding to the festive mood in the city.

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Across the NBA community, reactions mixed surprise and excitement. Some expected James to return to Cleveland or stay in Los Angeles, but the choice of Philly caught many off guard in the best way.

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LeBron James explains his decision in emotional post LeBron James shared the news on social media with a message that mixed reflection and fresh motivation. “I love this game, and I still have more to give,” he wrote. He made it clear this move was not about the paycheck.

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“I’m not going for money,” James stated. “I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.”

He continued: “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always be home!”

The veteran star said his main goal is chasing another title and helping Philadelphia end its 43-year championship drought.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.