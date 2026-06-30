LeBron James leaving Los Angeles Lakers: NBA legend to continue career elsewhere as Warriors reportedly push to sign him

LeBron James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will play the 2026-27 season elsewhere, ending the superstar’s eight-year run with the franchise.
The 41-year-old icon helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA title and broke the league’s all-time scoring record while wearing purple and gold. His departure marks a major shift for both James and the Lakers organization.
Rich Paul told ESPN that LeBron James has decided to continue his NBA career with a different team. The four-time MVP and four-time champion spent the past eight seasons in Los Angeles after joining in 2018.
The move comes after James completed his record 23rd NBA season. Despite turning 41 during the year, he remained a productive force on the court.
The Lakers organization responded quickly on X with a simple yet powerful message: “Thank you, LeBron”
Notably, the Golden State Warriors plan a determined push to add LeBron James. Draymond Green declined his player option, a move designed to create salary cap space and roster flexibility.
The Warriors’ interest has quickly become one of the biggest storylines of the early offseason. Adding James would pair the all-time scorer with Stephen Curry and potentially reshape Western Conference dynamics.
LeBron James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game in 2025-26. He finished as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 43,440 points and the all-time leader in games played with 1,622.
The 22-time All-Star once again proved he can still impact games at an elite level even late in his career. His consistency and basketball IQ remained hallmarks of his game.
At 41, LeBron James has made it clear he is not ready to retire. His decision keeps alive the possibility of chasing another title in a new environment.
The basketball world now waits to see where the league’s all-time leading scorer will land. Whether he joins the Warriors or another team, LeBron James continues to write one of the most remarkable chapters in NBA history.