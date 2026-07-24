LeBron James signs 2-year $8 million deal with Philadelphia 76ers as final NBA decision

LeBron James has made his final free agency choice. The 41-year-old superstar is signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers that includes a player option.

James, who earned nearly $53 million with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, confirmed the move on Friday after weeks of intense speculation. He had openly considered retirement following the 2025-26 campaign but decided the competitive fire still burned.

LeBron James' social media post In a series of posts on X, LeBron James explained his thinking. "I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game," he wrote. After reflection, he concluded, “I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

This marks James’ fourth NBA team and what he called his last major career decision. "This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?" he continued. "I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time."

Why Philadelphia 76ers became the clear choice Agent Rich Paul had emphasized that basketball happiness ranked above everything else for his client. The Philadelphia 76ers responded with a full-court press. Bob Myers, president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, appeared on Paul’s podcast and made a direct pitch.

"If he was here, I'd say, 'I honestly believe this is your best chance to win. You have to decide all the other things that are equally important,'" Myers said. "What I would just say is, if it's about winning, let's talk about this team. Because you can win here in Philadelphia."

Behind the scenes, president of basketball operations Mike Gansey maintained steady contact with Paul. Players Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and newly acquired Jaylen Brown also reached out.

James now steps into an Eastern Conference featuring two of his former teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat both pursued him hard, yet he ultimately chose the Sixers. Philadelphia finished 45-37 last season and fell in four games to the eventual champion New York Knicks in the second round. Notably, the franchise has not won a title since 1983