Led by Connor Norby, Marlins beat Mets again

Connor Norby hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for the Miami Marlins, who outlasted the host New York Mets 11-8 in a wild back-and- forth game Saturday.

The Marlins, who led 5-1 after one inning and 8-5 after three frames, have won two of the first three games in the four-game set. The Mets lost for the fifth time in 14 games.

Agustin Ramirez opened the seventh for Miami with a single off Tyler Rogers (4-5), moved to second on a groundout by Heriberto Hernandez, took third on Eric Wagaman's single, and trotted home on Norby's flyout to Soto for a 9-8 Miami lead.

Joey Wiemer had three hits and three RBIs for the Marlins, while Wagaman finished with two hits and two RBIs. Hernandez and Jakob Marsee had an RBI apiece. Norby provided insurance with a two-run, ninth-inning double.

In the fourth, Juan Soto homered to pull the Mets to 8-6, and he hit a two-run shot in the sixth to tie it at 8. It was the 28th multi-homer game for Soto, who finished 2-for-2 with two walks and a hit by pitch while adding two stolen bases.

Calvin Faucher (4-4) tossed 1 1/3 innings of one-hit ball for the win. Tyler Phillips worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth to record his third save.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings. Mets starter David Peterson surrendered eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over just two innings.

Wiemer doubled home Wagaman and Norby to cap a five-run first against Peterson, who also gave up an RBI double to Hernandez and a two-run double to Wagaman.

Lindor homered in the bottom of the first, and Brett Baty scored on a throwing error by Ramirez in the second before the Marlins extended their lead to 8-2 in the third when Marsee and Wiemer chased Peterson with consecutive RBI singles and Norby scored on Derek Hill's double play.

The Mets began their comeback in earnest when Vientos homered in the third. Soto went deep in his next two at-bats, but it wasn't enough.