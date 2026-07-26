Lee Kang-in joins Atletico Madrid from PSG on five-year deal; check details

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 30 June 2031.

The Spanish side confirmed the deal on Saturday. Lee arrives as Atletico look to strengthen their attacking options after a solid but trophy-less campaign.

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From Valencia academy to European champion Lee Kang-in’s journey in European football began early. Born in Incheon, he moved to Spain at the age of 10 and joined Valencia’s youth system. He made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey in October 2018 and went on to make 62 appearances for the club.

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In August 2021, he switched to Mallorca, where he spent two productive seasons. His performances earned him a high-profile move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023. At PSG, he developed into a reliable creative force, featuring 124 times, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists.

During his three years in the French capital, Lee collected an impressive 12 trophies. The haul included two UEFA Champions League titles and three Ligue 1 crowns, underlining his ability to perform at the highest level.

International experience and World Cup campaign On the international stage, Lee Kang-in has already become a key figure for South Korea. He earned his first senior cap in September 2019 and has now made 50 appearances, scoring 10 goals. He featured in all three of South Korea’s Group A matches at this year’s World Cup, though the team failed to progress after suffering two defeats.

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His experience in major tournaments and consistency for the national side add valuable pedigree to Atletico’s midfield options.

Filling the creative gap at Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid finished fourth in La Liga last season and reached the Copa del Rey final. With Antoine Griezmann departing for Major League Soccer, the club needed a player capable of unlocking defences and creating chances. Lee’s vision, technical quality and work rate make him a natural candidate to help fill that creative void.

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Club president Enrique Cerezo has already confirmed that Julian Alvarez will remain part of the squad next season, giving Diego Simeone a strong mix of proven goal scorers and inventive midfielders. Lee’s arrival adds further depth and competition for places.

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The South Korean is expected to compete for a starting role in a side that thrives on intensity and tactical discipline. His previous experience in Spain with Valencia and Mallorca should help him settle quickly into La Liga’s demanding style of play.

Lee Kang-in’s move marks another chapter in a career that has already taken him from Spanish academies to Champions League glory. Now the focus shifts to how quickly he can adapt to life under Simeone and help Atletico challenge for major honours once again.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.