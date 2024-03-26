‘Legends League retains second spot of most watched cricket tournament after IPL’
The league's co-founders, citing viewership data sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council, said the tournament had an average TV rating of 0.34
NEW DELHI : Here's a trick question. IPL is the most watched T20 league in India. What’s in second place? It’s the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a global T20 cricket league with recently retired international cricketers. The second season of LLC, which took place in November-December 2023, has retained its second spot in the most-watched international T20 leagues in the country.